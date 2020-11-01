Andhra govt exempts transfer certificates for students joining in public schools

The Andhra Pradesh government has taken a crucial decision by putting a check on private school playgrounds. The government said that the students who wants to join government schools are not required to submit the transfer certificate and made it clear that just having a parental consent is enough. The decision was taken by the state government in the wake of private school owners troubling to give transfer certificates to students.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government is developing government hostels to cater to private schools across the state. Among them is also preparing to implement English medium. It also provides financial assistance through the Amma Vodi scheme to students studying in public schools. It is in this context that parents are turning to public schools.

On the other hand, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said that the school will start from tomorrow. Speaking to the media on Sunday, he said classes would start for 9,10 students first. It was revealed that classes grades 6th, 7th, 8th would begin on November 23. He said all classes would start in stages according to the coronavirus regulations.

The academic year will be completed with a reduced syllabus. It was also advised that the students should take protective measures without any trouble. At present, the classes would be conducted and students are sent home after lunch, said Minister Suresh.