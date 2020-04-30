Andhra govt succours toddy tappers by exempting them from COVID-19 lockdown

Amaravati: As almost 1.2 lakh Toddy tappers lost their livelihood during the lockdown period, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy came in support of toddy tappers by giving relaxation from COVID-19 measures, said MLA Jogi Ramesh.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, MLA Ramesh stated that the State government issued GO 49 on Wednesday, which orders to enable toddy tappers for conducting toddy tapping operations during the lockdown by following precautionary measures and maintaining a physical distance. As many as 1.2 lakh toddy tappers have lost their livelihood with the impact of COVID-19 and the State government is going to support them by all means.

Meanwhile, MLA slammed TDP members for making unnecessary remarks against the government and asserted that the entire party including Chandrababu Naidu will be quarantined forever. He pointed that opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu hasn't come to any rescue in this emergency situation of COVID-19. Instead of using his experience in providing suggestions for better control of the virus, he constantly created hurdles for public welfare activities. While Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is rigorously working towards controlling the spread of the virus by creating awareness among the public and building confidence among them, opposition members are simply concerned about boosting their political mileage. Fearing of getting affected by the virus, Chandrababu Naidu left the State and enjoying quarantine in Hyderabad.

"Despite going through hard financial situations, the Chief Minister brought several welfare schemes for the public welfare. On the other hand, stranded fishermen in other states are being transported back to the State and also assisting with Rs 2000 for each fisherman. Even after witnessing such great initiatives, unable to digest the good deeds, TDP members are making cheap remarks and false allegations against the government." said MLA Jogi Ramesh.