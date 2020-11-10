Andhra govt to credit Jagananna Chedodu scheme amount to new beneficiaries today

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government which is implementing the welfare schemes in the state is launching Jagananna Chedodu scheme today. The government has re-selected the beneficiaries in the state and the money will be credited to their account to 51,390 beneficiaries under the scheme. Under the scheme, financial assistance of Rs 10,000 each will be transferred in the auspices of Minister Venugopala Krishna through video conference. computer. Earlier, CM YS Jagan had given Rs 247.04 crore to 2,47,040 Rajaks, tailors and Nayee Brahmins.

It is known that on the day the scheme was launched, CM Jagan said, "We are giving a month to register the names of those who are left over. The government has once again invited applications from non-beneficiaries of the 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme. Newly arrived applications were examined by volunteers and 51,390 eligible candidates were selected and Rs 51.39 crore will be transferred to their accounts.

On the other hand, free agricultural boreholes for small, lean farmers' fields through the YSR Jala Kala scheme will begin across the state on Tuesday. Arrangements have been made to start excavation work of bores on agricultural lands in 162 constituencies excluding those in urban areas among a total of 175 assembly seats in the state. The local MLA will be the chief guest at the first borehole excavation program in the respective constituencies. It is learnt that on September 28 this year, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy officially launched the YSR Jala Kala scheme.