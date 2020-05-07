Andhra High Court issues notice to state and centre over Vizag Gas Leakage accident

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday has expressed outrage over the gas leakage incident took place at LG Polymers at midnight in the Visakhapatnam. The High Court took the accident that killed many people as a Suo Moto case and is investigating it. The High Court has asked as to why such a chemical industry has set up in a highly-populated area and served notices to the Central and State Governments. The next hearing was postponed to next week.

As many as nine people died and hundreds were rushed to hospitals after a toxic gas released from a chemical factory owned by the South Korean company LG Corp.

Most of the men and women were left lying unconscious in the street and mothers ran to hospitals with limp children in their arms. The police officers moved house to house to evacuate people from the area around the plant, located near the coastal city of Visakhapatnam.

As per the doctors of the King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam, the patients have exposed to styrene gas which is used to make plastics and rubber. Styrene gas is a neurotoxin that can immobilize a person within minutes of inhalation and be deadly at high concentrations.

However, chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy who visited the district has consoled the victims and assured of support from the government for financial aid to deceased families and treatment for the injured victims.