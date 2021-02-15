Andhra minister meets kin of Kurnool road accident victims, hands over ex-gratia cheques

Andhra Pradesh ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Narayana Swamy today paid tributes to those killed in the Kurnool road incident wherein as many as fourteen people from Chittoor district were killed in Kurnool district yesterday. The ministers who went to Madanapalle expressed deep sympathy to the family members of tempo driver Nazir. The cheques issued by the Chief Minister's Office under financial assistance to the kin of deceased on behalf of the government were handed over to the affected families. Later, the ministers visited the B. Kottakotta mandal government Garden and visited the families of the victims.



The accident took place at Madapuram in Veldurthy mandal of Kurnool district on Sunday morning The dead included eight women, five men and a boy while four other children were seriously injured. There were reportedly 18 people in the tempo at the time of the accident. As soon as the incident, upon the locals information, police rushed to the spot and rushed Yasmin, Asma, Kashim (10) and Mustaq (12) to Kurnool hospital who suffered serious injuries.

Police removed the bodies from the tempo vehicle with the help of a crane. Police collected details based on the Aadhaar cards and phone numbers found at the bodies. The police identified the victims as belonging to Rafi, Zafar and Dastgiri families of Balaji Nagar in Madanapalle one town, Chittoor district. The accident took place on the way from Madanapalle to Ajmer Dargah in Rajasthan.