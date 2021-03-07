X

Andhra Pradesh: 11 critical after a lorry collides tractor in West Godavari

Representational Image

Highlights

In a horrific road accident that took place at Jangareddygudem bypass road in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, a lorry collided with a tractor near Srinivasapuram junction.

As many as twenty people in the tractor were seriously injured in the incident and 11 people were shifted to Eluru Government Hospital as their condition was critical while the remaining 9 are being treated at Jangareddygudem Area Hospital.

All the victims were identified as belonging to Chinnavaram village in Krishna district. Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. The incident took place while the victims were on the way to Gubbala Mangamma temple.

