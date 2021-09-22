Andhra Pradesh: 3 lakh lorries set to go off road on September 27

Guntur: About 3-lakh lorries and trucks will be off the road on September 27 in the State on the occasion of nationwide bandh. Andhra Pradesh Lorry Owners Association meeting held here on Wednesday passed a resolution to this effect. They will participate in the bandh call given by Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sanghala Samanvaya Committee.

The association is supporting the bandh to mount pressure on the Central government to solve long pending demands. The association demanded that the government rollback the hike in diesel and petrol prices and stop sale of public sector undertakings. They demanded the government to stop implementation of anti-farmer laws and to stop privatisation of Vizag Steel Plant immediately.

Due to Covid-19, all the businessmen have been suffering from losses. It has impact on lorry owners. Association general secretary K Eswara Rao said that increase of petrol and diesel prices imposed additional financial burden on the common man.

He further said that the Central government is collecting road development cess and collecting toll tax. The association has submitted a memorandum to the National Highways Authority of India and government to solve their demands.