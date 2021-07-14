Andhra Pradesh: A young man commits suicide in Madanapalle, messages sister to take care of mother

The tragic incident reported in Madanapalle of Chittoor where a young man commits suicide after messaging his sister asking to take care of his parents. According to the Railway Police, R Subhash, 27, son of Venkatramana, from Bayareddy Colony in Madanapalle, is working as an electrical engineer at a solar plant in Dehradun. His mother Lakshmidevi (53), who is suffering from cancer, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bangalore. Doctors said the disease was advanced and she is scheduled to be taken to Bangalore again on Wednesday. Subhash arrived in Bangalore on Monday night on a flight from Dehradun in the wake of this and reached Madanapalle bus stand and boarded the Kadapa bus at night.



He took a ticket to Gurrankonda and got off at the Kurabalkota railway gate in the middle of the road. He phoned his sister Shambhavi around 3 am on Tuesday and said that he was at the Kurabalkota railway station and told her to take good care of her mother and father. The next morning he was found dead on the tracks near the railway gate. The body was identified based on a cellphone found at the scene.

The family of the deceased had complained to the police stating that there were no problems at home and that he may have committed suicide due to grief that cancer could not be cured for her mother. Meanwhile, suspicions are also being expressed over any love affairs. The body was handed over to the family after postmortem at Madanapalle government Hospital.