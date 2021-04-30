Andhra Pradesh: Alla Nani warns of stringent action against black marketing of Remdesivir

Andhra Pradesh State Health Minister Alla Nani said that all measures are being taken in the state to ensure that there is no shortage of drugs. The minister warned that stern action would be taken if any irregularities were found in the sale of remdesivir. A review was conducted on covid in Eluru Collectorate, West Godavari District.

The minister said that we are giving adequate injections to private hospitals and warned if severe cases if they are moved to the black market. "We are making efficient use of the 420 tonnes of oxygen provided by the central government," he said.

Alla Nani said that 25 to 30 percent of oxygen is wasted and opined that they are trying to control the waste. He explained that arrangements were being made to overcome the shortage of beds in hospitals.

Meanwhile, in the past 24 hours, 14,792 positive cases were reported taking the total number of cases tk 10,48,336. There are currently 1,14,158 active cases in the AP and 9,62,250 were discharged after recovering from the coronavirus.