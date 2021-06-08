Andhra Pradesh: Anandaiah writes to CM YS Jagan, seeks help to manufacture medicine

Anandaiah who got to fame with his medicine for the treatment of coronavirus in Krishnapatnam of Nellore district has wrote a letter to Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and requested to provide assistance to pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment. He asked for assistance in preparing large quantities of the medicine and distributing it to other states. It seems that Anandaiah's letter mentioned that a center with electricity facility should be set up for the manufacture of medicine.



On the other hand, Anandaiah medicine is being distributed in Munubolu mandal in Nellore district today. The medicine is being delivered door to door by volunteers. Police have not allowed people from other areas and imposed section 144 in Krishnapatnam panchayat.



It is learnt that Anandaiah announced yesterday that the government should co-operate to provide the medicine to all the people of the state in the wake of the High Court granting permission for one of the medicines.

