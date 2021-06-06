Andhra Pradesh: Applications invited for admissions into Gurukul schools in the state

Applications are invited for admission in 38 General and 12 Minority Boys Gurukul Schools (Regional Centers of Excellence) run by Andhra Pradesh Gurukul Vidyalaya. To this extent, AP Gurukul Vidyalaya organisation secretary MR Prasanna Kumar said in a statement on Saturday. The rest of the schools, including Tadikonda in Guntur district and Kodigenahalli in Anantapur district, have to apply for admission in Class 5 (English-medium) for the 2021-22 academic year.



The online application process will start from Saturday and will continue till the 30th of this month. Candidates can apply on the website https.aprs.apcfss.in. Eligible candidates will be selected by lottery on July 14 at the District Collector's Office.



Meanwhile, as per the eligibility criteria, students from OC and BC must be born between September 1, 2010 and August 31, 2012. SCs and STs must have been born between 1st September 2008 and 31st August 2012.



Candidates should have completed 3rd, 4th classes in government or government recognised school indefinitely during the 2019–20 and 2020–21 academic years in the district. The OC and BC students must study in rural areas while SC, ST and minority students of rural and urban areas are eligible for admission in schools. Candidate mother, father, guardians 2020–21 financial year income should not exceed Rs.1,00,000.

