Andhra Pradesh: Applications invited for the Vice Chancellor post at YSR AFU in Kadapa

The Andhra Pradesh Department of Higher Education has issued a notification for the post of Vice-Chancellor of Dr. YSR Architecture and Fine Arts University (AFU) established in Kadapa. Eligible candidates advised to visit the official website http://apsche.ap.gov.in within 20 days and suggested to apply through the website.



Acharya D. Vijay Kishore has been appointed as the OSD for this university which was established in 2020. He has been the in-charge VC and OSD for over two years. YVU Vice-Chancellor Suryakalavathi has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor in-charge as he left for the parent department on February 16 this year.

In this context, a notification has been issued for the post of AFU VC. Meanwhile, steps have been taken to organize a bhoomi puja on July 7 for the construction of University with Rs. 458 crore on 134 acres at Chalamareddypalle.