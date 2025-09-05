Andhra Pradesh Assembly Sessions to Commence on 18th September

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly is set to convene from the 18th of September, as announced in a gazette notification issued by State Governor Abdul Nazeer. Assembly sessions will commence at 9 am, followed by the Council sessions at 10 am. Following the first day's proceedings, meetings of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) for both houses will take place to determine the agenda and duration of the sessions.

However, YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy has declared that he will not participate in the assembly sessions once again. In light of this, Deputy Speaker Raghuramakrishnam Raju has cautioned YSRCP members that failing to attend for 60 consecutive assembly working days may result in disqualification.

In a related development, a special meeting for women MLAs is scheduled to be held in Tirupati on 14th and 15th September. Approximately 300 women MLAs from various political parties across the country are expected to attend the conference. Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Ayyannapatrudu revealed to reporters in Narsipatnam, Anakapalle district, that both Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and the Lok Sabha Speaker will grace the event on the first day, while the Governor is scheduled to attend on the final day. Arrangements are also being made for the MLAs to have darshan at the famous Srivari temple during the conference. Ayyannapatrudu confirmed that information regarding the Legislative Assembly sessions has been communicated to all MLAs.