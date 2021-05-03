Andhra Pradesh: Atchennaidu alleges YSRCP of winning Tirupati by election with fake voting

Andhra Pradesh TDP state president Atchennaidu has alleged that YSRCP has won the Tirupati parliamentary by-elections with the help of fake votes. He claimed that the YSRCP anarchy was seen by all the people on the day of polling.



Atchennaidu opined that the people had given a moral victory to the Telugu Desam Party. He heartily congratulated the Telugu Desam party cadre for exposing the atrocities of YSRCP. He criticized polling officials for cooperating with YSRCP and not preventing fake voter cards and illegally arresting TDP activists who obstructed them.



Atchennaidu said YSRCP mocked democracy and warned that the day is near when people will teach a lesson to YSRCP. He challenged whether the YSRCP leaders were ready to take the oath at Tirupati temple that they had not committed fraudulent votes.



In the results announced for the Tirupati lok sabha by election, the YSRCP candidate Dr Gurumoorthy has won with an unprecedented victory with 2.71 lakh majority.