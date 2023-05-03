Live
Andhra Pradesh: Bahuda bridge in Itchapuram collapsed, two injured
An ancient bridge over the river Bahuda collapsed in Itchapuram of Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh. It was built during the British period
An ancient bridge over the river Bahuda collapsed in Itchapuram of Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh. It was built during the British period. On Wednesday at 6.30 am, a lorry loaded with granite collapsed on the bridge. In this accident, the lorry driver and the cleaner escaped with minor injuries. At the time of the bridge collapse, there were no other vehicles on the bridge and a major accident was averted.
Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started rescue operations. The injured were taken to the hospital. The locals said that the bridge collapsed due to overloading. He said that the lorry weighs about 70 tons and the height between the bridge and the river was only 20 meters so a major accident was avoided.
This bridge, built in 1929, has reached a dilapidated state, but the locals have brought it to the notice of the authorities many times, but they have been allegedly not paying attention.