Andhra Pradesh: BC leader R Krishnaiah arrives in Tadepalli, to meet YS Jagan in the afternoon

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has called on BC Association National President R Krishnaiah from his office. With this, Krishnaiah reached the CM's camp office in Thadepalli on Tuesday morning. However, CM Jagan mohan Reddy is currently in Kurnool to lay the foundation stone for the Greenco Renewable Energy Project and it seems that R. Krishnaiah will meet him after the chief minister arrives in Tadepalli. Along with R Krishnaiah, the CMO also called on former Nellore District Guard MLA Beeda Mastan Rao. With this he also reached the office of the CM.



Four Rajya Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh will be vacant by the end of this month. It has been strongly heard from the outset in the YSRCP that a Rajya Sabha seat will be allotted to Beeda Mastan Rao. Beeda Mastan Rao, who belongs to the BC community, seems to be given Rajya Sabha seat as he is also financially very strong. The call from the CMO to R. Krishnaiah, who is exceptionally strong BC leader in the two Telugu states, has sparked a lot of speculation during the heated debate in the YSRCP over the Rajya Sabha seats.



There is a lot of talk that CM Jagan will offer a Rajya Sabha seat to R Krishnaiah. While two BCs Pilli Subhas Chandrabose and Mopidevi Venkataramana are already YSRCP Rajya Sabha members, the number is increasing to three if given to Beeda Mastan Rao. Meanwhile, the emergence of R. Krishnaiah's name has been the subject of intense debate. However, the reason why R Krishnaiah was summoned by CM Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to come out officially after the two meet.