Andhra Pradesh: Brother and two sisters commits suicide in Penukonda of Anantapur

Andhra Pradesh: In a shocking incident, a brother and two sisters allegedly committed suicide in Penukonda of Anantapur district. On the same day, three people committed suicide by consuming poison. The incident came to light late.

Going into details, the stench is coming from the residence of Ashwarthappa (65), a retired bank employee in Penukonda of Anantapur district. The locals who sensed the foul smell from the house informed the police over the matter. When they came and examined Ashwarthappa, his two sisters were seen dead.

However, they were found to have committed suicide by drinking poison a few days ago. Police registered a case after examining the scene. While, Penukonda police have launched a comprehensive investigation into the incident. It is unknown as to why they had to take the final plunge.