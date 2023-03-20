Andhra Pradesh: Butchaiah Chowdary alleges YSRCP attacked the TDP MLA

The clashes broke between the TDP and YSRCP in the Andhra Pradesh state assembly on Monday, which led to severe criticism from both the parties. While the YSRCP alleged that TDP attacked the speaker, the TDP leaders alleged that YSRCP members attacked their member.

However, the TDP MLA Butchaiah Chowdary spoke to media and stated that the TDP MLA Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy was attacked by the YSRCP leaders. Stating that he was sitting in his place, Butchaiah Chowdary said that TDP leaders were obstructed YSRCP MLAs while Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy was being attacked. He said that the MLA had a fall from the podium.

He alleged the Speaker has stood silent when the TDP leaders were being attacked and opined that the speaker should have adjourned the house before the clashes took place.