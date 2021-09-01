Andhra Pradesh: C-DAC to offer virtual training in skill development

Tadepalli: Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) in association with Hyderabad-based Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) is providing various skills online to the engineering students throughout the State, said managing director of APSSDC N Bangaru Raju.



In a virtual meeting from the APSSDC office here, the C-DAC officials said that they were ready to provide industrial training to the students of BE and B Tech with computer science, IT and ECE and other equivalent courses.

The C-DAC which is under the Union Ministry for Electronics and Information Technology is ready to provide training in three important courses which are in demand at present.

The courses include block chain technology and application development, hardware design and development, embedded systems and internet of things, and multilingual cross platform mobile app development using react native framework.

Each course would be 100 hours duration including 60 hours theory and 40 hours practical.

The successful candidates would be given certificates jointly by C-DAC and APSSDC.

Bangaru Raju said that the online course would commence soon and the interested students may register their names on the website of the APSSDC.

CGM (Technical) Dr Gujjula Ravi, GM (Engineering) B Gopinath, C-DAC director Lakshmi Eswari and others participated in the virtual meeting.