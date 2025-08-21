Andhra Pradesh cabinet concludes, key proposals approved

In a cabinet meeting held at the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat, a total of 33 agenda items received approval, including significant proposals from the 51st CRDA meeting.

Among the highlights, the cabinet sanctioned the creation of essential infrastructure in 29 villages within the capital area, with an investment of Rs. 904 crore. Additionally, the cabinet endorsed the AP Circular Economy and Waste Re-Striking Policy (4.0) for the period of 2025-30 and approved new guidelines for the allocation of government lands designated for tourism projects.

The recommendations made by the cabinet sub-committee on land allotment to various organisations under the CRDA were also ratified. Furthermore, the cabinet agreed to the filling of 2,778 posts on a deputation and outsourcing basis in village and ward secretariats.

In a notable name change, the cabinet decided to rename the Official Language Commission to 'Mandali Venkata Krishna Rao Official Language Commission'. These decisions reflect the government's ongoing commitment to infrastructure development and effective governance in the region.