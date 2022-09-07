Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting ends, approves 57 crucial issues

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has ended. The cabinet approved 57 items in the meeting held at the ministerial conference hall in the first block of the secretariat.



Also, the cabinet discussed and took decisions on many key issues. The Cabinet approved the investment of 1.26 lakh crores.

The cabinet approved the investment projects of 81,000 crores in green energy. It approved the projects to create 21,000 jobs.

The cabinet has given approval for four percent reservation for handicapped students in jobs and promotions, YSR Cheyutha and expansion of Bhavanapadu port. It has been decided to hold AP assembly meetings for five days from 15th.