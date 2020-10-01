Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meet put off to October 8

AP Cabinet meeting: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet which was scheduled to meet on October 1 has been postponed to October 8. One of the reasons for the postponement of the Cabinet is that one of the ministers tested corona positive.

Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas was tested positive for corona after he participated in the Tirumala Brahmotsvams. Another reason for the postponing the Cabinet meeting is because there has been delay in preparing certain proposals and draft Ordinances which were to be discussed and ratified by the Cabinet.

The possibility of taking a decision on the date for conducting the Assembly session at the Cabinet meeting is also not ruled out. The last Assembly session held in June was a brief one to pass the Budget and some important Bills like administrative decentralisation and CRDA repeal Bills. The government also postponed the announcement of appointments of chairman of various corporations.

It is learnt that it wanted to have a re-look into the names of those who are to be nominated as Chairmen of the corporations and directors so that there would be no complications or scope for any kind of criticism from any quarter.