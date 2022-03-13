Andhra Pradesh: Cabinet reshuffle likely before Ugadi

Vijayawada: The State Government is likely to welcome Ugadi with at least 20 new members in the Council of Ministers.

It is learnt that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will ensure that there is a balance of social and regional equations particularly in view of formation of new districts. The CMO is said to be compiling necessary information about the prospective candidates. This has led to aspirants trying their luck and have intensified lobbying. Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy also confirmed that the reshuffle of the cabinet was on cards and would be completed soon.

Speaking at the party formation day celebrations, Ramakrishna Reddy said once the reshuffle was over the ministers will have greater responsibilities on their shoulders. They will also be given the responsibility as district in-charges and it will be their responsibility to strengthen the party at ground level. Those who would be dropped from the cabinet will be given party work as both administration and party were important to win the elections again in 2024.

Meanwhile, some ministers like Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Dhramana Krishna Das are getting ready for any responsibility that would be given to them. They said they had hinted at the impending reshuffle long back. Though they are not sure whether they would be in the list of those who would be dropped or not, they are gearing up for any decision that the CM takes. The picture would become clearer after the YSRCLP meeting scheduled to be held on March 15.