Andhra Pradesh: Case filed against JC Prabhakar Reddy in Tadipatri

A case has once again been registered against Tadipatri Municipal Chairman JC Prabhakar Reddy. JC Prabhakar Reddy has held a sit-in in Tadipatri yesterday in front of the police station where a large number of activists also took part in the initiation in support of him. They staged a sit-in in front of the police station, alleging that the police had failed to stop the attacks on TDP leaders by the YSRCP leaders.



They alleged that even though the YCP leaders attacked and beat up their workers, the police didn't take any action and raised slogans against DSP. Finally, after the police agreed to take action against the YSRCP cadre, JC gave up his initiation.



However, the police registered a case against JC Prabhakar for obstructing the police duties. Along with JC, cases were registered against TDP municipal councilors and party leaders under sections 143, 188, 341, 353, r/w 149 of the IPC.