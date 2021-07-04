Andhra Pradesh: Cases filed against 27 cops for helmetless driving in Krishna district

Krishna district SP Ravindranath Babu issued strict orders to the staff and suggested that cases should be registered if anyone seen not wearing a helmet. Amid a large percentage of road accidents that have taken place in the recent past have taken place while traveling due to not wearing a helmet, the SP suggested that police officers across the district conduct large-scale awareness seminars and conduct helmet rallies to create awareness among the people.



The SP also called for a case to be registered against the police as well for moving around without wearing a helmet. With this, the Bandar traffic police headed by traffic DSP P. Bharat Mataji conducted a special helmet drive and registered a total of 127 no-helmet cases.



Of these, 27 cases were registered against the police. Traffic DSP Bharat Mataji said that everyone is equal before the law and it applies to everyone so everyone coming on the road must wear a helmet. He said the helmet can be used as a lifeline in case of unforeseen accidents.