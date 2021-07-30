Andhra Pradesh: CBI Court to announce verdict on YS Jagan's bail cancellation petition on August 25

The CBI court on Friday heard the petition over the cancellation of YS Jagan bail in Disproportionate Assets cases has adjourned the case to August 25 and would deliver its verdict on the same day. While hearing on Friday, the CBI has once again sought time for filing of written arguments in a petition filed by MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju seeking revocation of Jagan's bail. The CBI advocate told the court that no information has been received from the CBI yet and asked to give some more time in this context.



However, Raghurama Krishnam Raju's lawyer Venkatesh, who opposed the move, appealed to the court not to give CBI more time. Meanwhile, the CBI advocate asked the court to take a discreet decision in the matter. After hearing the arguments of both the parties, the court said that the trial in the case was over and the final verdict would be announced on August 25.



In the petition filed by Raghurama Krishnam Raju on the revocation of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's bail, the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh has filed the written arguments in the CBI court stating that the petition has no eligible for hearing as it is politically motivated. YS Jagan also asserted that the petitioner has been accused of financial fraud duping the banks of crores of rupees.



The CBI which earlier said that the CBI court may decide on the discretion has later said it would file the arguments and sought time. But as it could not file the arguments asked the court to decide on its discretion. The court posted the verdict on August 25.



