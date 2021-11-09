Andhra Pradesh: Central Election Commission releases schedule for local body MLC elections

The schedule for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana MLC Election under local bodies. The Central Election Commission has announced the election schedule for 11 MLC seats in Andhra Pradesh and 12 MLC seats in Telangana. The election will be held for Anantapur Krishna, East Godavari, Guntur, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Chittoor, and Prakasam.



Meanwhile, the elections will also be held in Adilabad, Warangal, Nalgonda, Medak, Nizamabad, and Khammam in Telangana for one MLC seat and Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, and Ranga Reddy for two MLC seats. The Election Commission said that the Election Code has come into force in the respective districts in view of the release of the schedule.

The notification regarding the MLC elections will be released on November 16 followed by the filing of nominations till November 23. The deadline for scrutiny of nominations is scheduled for November 24 and withdrawal of nominations till November 26. The polling will be held on December 10 followed by the results on December 14.