Andhra Pradesh: CID arrests YSRCP rebel MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju

YSRCP rebel MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju
YSRCP rebel MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju 

Highlights

YSRCP Rebel MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju has been arrested by the AP Crime Investigation Department (CID) police. CID police on Friday raided the residence of MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju in Hyderabad.

On this occasion, MP Raghurama got into an argument with the CID police and asked on what cases he had been arrested.

Police said they would reveal full details if hr came to the CID office with them. However, it is noteworthy that Friday is MP Raghuram's birthday who was arrested on his birthday.

According to the CID, a non-bailable case has been registered against Raghurama Krishnam Raju under Section 124 IPC-A. He was arrested on charges of making remarks that could tarnish the image of the government.

