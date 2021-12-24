Andhra Pradesh: CJI NV Ramana to visit his native village Ponnavaram today

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Justice NV Ramana will be touring Andhra Pradesh for three days and will be visiting his native village today. After taking charge as CJI, he is going to his hometown Ponnavaram in the Krishna district for the first time. He will stay in his hometown from 10:30 am to 2:00 pm today and authorities have made arrangements in this regard.



Meanwhile, his family, friends, Ponnavaram villagers were all set to give a warm welcome and will take the CJI in procession from the village border. NV Ramana will spend about four hours in the village. Justice NV Ramana pursued a school education in Kanchikacharla and his family has owned farms in Ponnavaram. The family of his nephew Nutalapati Veeranarayana resides here and lunch was arranged at the brother's residence today.

After paying obeisance at the Chandolu village temple in Guntur district this afternoon, he will later go to the residence of Supreme Court Justice Lavu Nageswara Rao in Pedanandipad and return to Vijayawada from there.