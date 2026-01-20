Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Exam Schedule Finalised

The Andhra Pradesh examination authorities have released the final timetable for the Class 10 board examinations. The Examination Department on Tuesday informed schools that the tentative schedule issued earlier has now been confirmed as the official programme.

According to the announcement, the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations will be conducted from March 16 to April 1. All examinations will be held in a single session, from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. The Director of the SSC Board Examination Department issued a statement confirming the final schedule.

As per the timetable, the Class 10 examinations will begin on March 16 with the First Language paper. The Second Language examination will be held on March 18, followed by English on March 20. Mathematics is scheduled for March 23, while Physical Science will take place on March 25. The Biological Science examination is set for March 28, and the examinations will conclude with Social Studies on March 31.

The department has advised schools and students to make note of the dates and prepare accordingly, stating that no further changes to the schedule are planned.