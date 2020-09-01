Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy assures to take a decision on CPS

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy assured the government employees to take a decision on Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) in the larger interest of the employees.

The government employees headed by K Venkatrami Reddy, chairman of the Government Employees Federation and P Ramanjaneyulu Yadav, president of AP Contributory Pension Scheme Employees Association and others met the Chief Minister and appraised him of the woes of the employees through a power point presentation.

The employees urged him to stop the contribution by the employees to the pension scheme and open provident funds in their names. The Chief Minister assured them that a meeting with the chief secretary would be arranged who would explains government stance on the issue and also receive suggestions from the employees, he said. Later, a decision would be taken which would do good to all the employees, he added.