Andhra Pradesh: Congress opposes fixing meters to farm pumpsets

Tirupati: AP Congress committee general secretary D Rambhupal Reddy has criticised the government's decision to fix meters to agricultural connections in the state. The farmers will be seriously affected with this decision. He recalled that it was the former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy who introduced the free power scheme to farmers which was criticised by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu then.



Unfazed by the criticism, the YSR implemented the scheme in 2004 which was being continued for the last 16 years with which the farmers are extremely happy and contributing to the state gross domestic product, he said. But the present Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken a decision which was much against the farmers' interests.

He appealed to the government to reconsider its decision on fixing meters to agricultural pumpsets. Several Congress party leaders including Mangati Gopal Reddy, Dr Penubala Chandra Sekhar, K Narayana Swamy and others have signed the letter addressed to the CM in this regard. They held a protest at RDO office in Tirupati on Monday.