Andhra Pradesh: Covid patient denied entry into village, dies as health deteriorated in Srikakulam

The coronavirus second wave is taking a severe toll on the public with increase of cases. The bed in the hospitals are housefull with the people flocking to the hospitals in large numbers. Meanwhile, a tragic incident was reported in Srikakulam district where a father who was not allowed into village amid testing coronavirus positive has died while consuming water.



Going into details, Asiranaidu of Koyyanapeta of G Sigadam mandal in Srikakulam district works as a labourer in Vijayawada with his family. Naidu, his wife and two children also tested positive for coronavirus. Fearing that the lockdown would be imposed again, the family returned Srikakulam early Sunday morning. The locals suggested them to stay in a shed, which is away from the village Meanwhile, Asiranaidu's health condition was deteriorated and no one came forward to take him to the hospital.



The daughter who unable to see the plight of his father went and poured water in his throat despite mother's objection. However, he breathed his last. The wife and daughter were in tears with the death of Asiranaidu in front of their eyes.