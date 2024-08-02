Andhra Pradesh disburses pensions to 97 per cent beneficiaries in single day

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government distributed social security pensions amounting to Rs 2,737 crore among 97.54 per cent of the beneficiaries in a single day, it was announced on Friday.



Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed his happiness over the landmark achievement by the state government.

"It gave me immense pleasure that 67 lakh beneficiaries received their revised pension at their doorstep on the 1st of this month which amounted to Rs 2,737 crore. For the first time in the state's history, pension was distributed to 97.54 beneficiaries in a single day," he said in a post in Telugu on X.

Stating that it is the responsibility of the state government to take care of the financial security of differently abled, old-aged, and other beneficiaries, the Chief Minister felt that the revised pension would provide a sort of assurance to the lives of the poor.

Naidu wholeheartedly congratulated all those government employees, officers and others actively taking part in the pension distribution programme.

Observing that the employees are part of the government, he said that they play a key role in any welfare programme that is to be taken to the people.

"We are happy that the salaries were paid on 1st of this even to this section and pension was distributed to retired government employees too on the same day," he added.

The Chief Minister said that despite the financial crunch and facing several other problems, Rs 5,300 crore was released on the first of this month only for paying salaries and pensions.

He said that the employees and officers play a very crucial role in rebuilding the state and said that the NDA government will also take the responsibility for their welfare and give them proper respect in all aspects. He had launched the distribution of the NTR Bharosa pension on July 1, implementing one of the poll promises.

Under the scheme, monthly social security pensions to elderly people, widows and other beneficiaries were enhanced to Rs 4,000 from Rs. 3,000. The old, widows, single women, handloom workers, toddy tappers, fishermen, transgenders and artists of different kinds received Rs 4,000 as pension while for the physically challenged the pension was revised from Rs 3,000 per month to Rs 6,000. This was one of the election promises made by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and its allies.