Andhra Pradesh: Employees working hours changed amid imposition of partial curfew

Amaravati: The government of Andhra Pradesh led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has imposed the partial curfew with the aim of contain coronavirus. People are also participating in the curfew voluntarily.

The Andhra Pradesh government has taken another decision in terms of employees. The state government on Friday issued orders changing the working hours of government employees. In the wake of the curfew it was decided that the working hours of the employees to be from 8 am to 11.30 am.



This measure will be implemented in all HDO offices, secretariat, district offices and sub-divisional offices in the state. Officials said employees must have passes to stay after 12 noon. It is learnt that the government has given exemptions to emergency services.

