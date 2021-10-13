Andhra Pradesh: Excess bus charges only for special services, clarifies APSRTC

APSRTC operations department ED KSB Reddy said that 50 percent surcharge is being levied on special buses running during Dussehra. He said that of the 348 buses plying daily from AP to Telangana, there are no additional charges. The ED asserted that the buses are running with 80 percent occupancy during the festive season. "After covid, as part of the interstate agreement, the buses had to be reduced on the kilometer basis," he said.



He also said that RTC buses plying to various parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, are getting good response from passengers during Dussehra. According to the MoU between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the RTCs of the two states are operating the buses.

It is known that, APSRTC has been running special services on the occasion of Dussehra by charging 50 percent extra. However, the RTC clarified that all the buses were not being charged extra.