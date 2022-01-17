Andhra Pradesh: Father poisons 10-year-old son and attempts suicide in East Godavari

In a tragic incident reported in Gokavaram of East Godavari, a father Tathuri Bangarraju poisoned his 10-year-old son and later tried to commit suicide on Saturday after drinking a rat poison. The local sub-inspector Shubha Sekhar, who received the information rushed them to the hospital and the condition of the duo is said to be stable.



Going into the details, Bangarraju whose wife is in Kuwait has a 14-year-old daughter and 12 and 10-year-old sons. The three are staying at their grandmother's house in Vangalapudi and enrolled in hostels for study. On the 13th of this month, on the occasion of Sankranti, Bangarraju came to his father-in-law's house in Vangalapudi. He is said to have family quarrels with his wife.



Against this background, Bangarraju with his three children reached Sitanagaram Kailasa land. Bangarraju, who was already under influence of alcohol mixed rat poison in a cool drink and forcibly made his ten-year-old son Prajwal drink it.



After receiving the information, Sub Inspector Shubha Shekhar reached the spot and rushed the two to Rajahmundry Government Hospital after providing medical treatment at a private hospital at Sitanagaram Bus Stand centre. The sub inspector said that the case is being registered and investigated.