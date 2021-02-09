Andhra Pradesh: Fire broke out in a private bus in Visakhapatnam, no casualties reported

In a fatal road accident in Visakhapatnam district, a fire broke out in a leaving, however, the driver escaped unhurt. The accident took place at Y junction of Payakaraopet National Highway. Going into details, a private bus heading towards Rajahmundry from Odisha reached Payakaraopet Y Junction on Tuesday.

In this backdrop, the bus suddenly caught fire and huge smoke erupted. The driver who sensed the danger stopped the bus on the side of the road and dropped the passengers off. Upon learning of the information, firefighters rushed to the scene and brought down the fire.

The passengers who got out of the danger with driver's spontaneity has breathed in sigh of relief and no casualties reported.