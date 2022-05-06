Andhra Pradesh: First tranche of Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme to be disbursed on May 15

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given good news for Andhra Pradesh farmers. The government has prepared the sector to provide the first tranche of investment assistance on the 15th of this month for the financial year 2022-23 under the YSR Rythu Bharosa. A total of 48.77 lakh people have been identified as eligible for the scheme this year. Of these, 47.86 lakh are landowners and 91,000 are forest cultivators.



Meanwhile, the list of farmers eligible for the Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme will be displayed at RBK from Friday for social audit and the officials will consider objections from the public until the 8th of this month. Arrangements will be made to delete the names of those who are ineligible and to ensure that assistive assistance is provided to them after field inspection by accepting eligible requests that do not fit on the list.

It is learned that the Central and State Governments are providing investment assistance of Rs. 13,500 per annum in three installments to each eligible landowner under the YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan Scheme. Of this, the central government has allocated Rs. 6000 is being credited to farmers' accounts and the remaining Rs. 7,500 are being provided by the state government. As part of this, the state government on May 15 will deposit the first tranche of Rs. 5,500.