Andhra Pradesh: Four minors held in a theft case in Anantapur, gold of worth Rs.10 lakh seized

The Itukalapalli police have arrested four minors who were enslaved to addictions and resorting to robbery to make easy money. 21 tulas (200gm)of gold jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh was seized from them. They were brought before the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Board. DSP Veeraraghava Reddy disclosed the background of the case at a press conference held at the DSP's office on Tuesday.

Going into details, from 2019, several thefts have taken place within the Itukalapalli police station in Anantapur. SP Satyayesu Babu directed to focus on these. SIs Srikanth and Anjaneyulu were under special surveillance under the supervision of Itukalapally CI Vijaya Bhaskar Gowda. Four minors were arrested and interrogated at a nearby Dolphin restaurant on Tuesday with full information where the accused have revealed full details of the thefts.

They admitted that there had done robbery in the houses just for the sake of the money. DSP Veeraraghava Reddy said that the police seized 21 tonnes of gold jewellery from them and produced them before the JJ board and shifted them to the Juvenile Home as per the judge's orders. The meeting was attended by CI Vijay Bhaskar Gowda, SIs Anjaneyulu, Srikanth, and others.