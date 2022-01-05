Andhra Pradesh: Four more Omicron variant cases reported in the state

Four more Omicron variant cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. Among the diagnosed, one patient is said to be arrived from the USA, two from the United Kingdom, and another woman from abroad.

The victim with the Guntur woman, three other Prakasam district residents have be diagnosed with the new variant of the Omicron. A total of 28 omicron cases have been reported in the state so far with the latest cases.

Earlier, as many as Seven cases were reported on Tuesday with two women from Oman, two each from Dubai, and one each from the United States, Sudan, and Goa. Meanwhile, the public was advised to adhere to covid rules and regulations wearing masks, maintaining social distance, and avoiding public gatherings during festivals.

On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh reported 334 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 20,77,942 cases across the state on Tuesday. While coming to fatalities, one new death registered in the last twenty four hours in Nellore taking total toll to 14,499.