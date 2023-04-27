Andhra Pradesh: Girls outsmart boys in IPE examinations

Vijayawada (NTR district): Girls outsmarted boys in Intermediate Public Examination 2023 results by achieving more pass percentage. Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana released the IPE results in a hotel here on Wednesday. A total of 8,13,033 students (both boys and girls) attended the second year examination and among them 5,38,327 have passed the examination with a pass percentage of 72.

The Board of Intermediate Education conducted intermediate examinations from March 15 to April 4, 2023 in 1,489 centres in the State.

Among the districts, Krishna stood first in the State with 83 pass percentage while Vizianagaram got the lowest with 57 pass percentage.

Krishna district boys bagged first place with 82 per cent and girls got 85 per cent. Vizianagaram district represented by Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana stood last in the results in boys and girls. Only 52 per cent boys and 62 per cent girls have passed the examination. The Minister said the education department would review and study the reasons for the low pass percentage of Vizianagaram district.

Addressing the media after releasing the results, Minister Botcha said the Intermediate Board would conduct supplementary examination for the failed candidates. He said revaluation and recounting facility provided for the students and the last date for applying for revaluation and recounting is May 6, 2023.

Compared to the previous year, there is increase of 11 per cent in the pass percentage this year. 61 per cent of second year students passed last year and this year the figure increased to 72 per cent.

Krishna district stood first with 83 pass percentage in the State while Guntur stood in second place with 78 and West Godavari and Nellore districts in third place with 77 per cent.

Chittoor is at fifth place with 72 per cent, Visakhapatnam and Prakasam stood at sixth place with 70 per cent.

East Godavari registered 69 per cent, Anantapur 67 per cent, Kurnool 66 per cent, Srikakulam 64 per cent, Kadapa 60 per cent and Vizianagaram 57 per cent.

Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said the examinations were conducted in a transparent manner without any hindrances or obstacles. He reiterated that the government prohibits publicity of private educational institutions on the ranks of the students.

Principal Secretary (Education) Praveen Prakash, Commissioner of School Education Suresh Kumar and other officials were present on the occasion.