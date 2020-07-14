Andhra Pradesh government declares all the SSC students as passed for the academic year

AP SSC 2020:

Andhra Pradesh has cancelled the SSC examinations in the state amid Coronavirus outbreak. The state after cancellation of exams has announced that it would pass all the enrolled students for the tenth class examinations. In this backdrop, the state educational department on Tuesday has issued a circular declaring that all the students as passed. However, the government has not awarded and grade points to the students.

Earlier, the schedule for the conduction of tenth class examinations was stipulated from March 23 to April 8. But, following the schedule of the local body elections, the examinations were rescheduled to March 31 to April 17. However, with the lockdown imposed due to coronavirus outbreak, the examinations further postponed and at some point of time, the examination paper were minimised to six papers from 11 and scheduled to hold the examinations from July 10 to 17. But as the district authorities have expressed their inability to hold exams with a massive rise in coronavirus, the state government after a wide range of discussions has cancelled the examinations.

In this backdrop, the government thereby permitted the Director of Government examinations Andhra Pradesh to declare all the tenth class students who enrolled for examinations as passed. However, the commissioner of school education AP and director of government examinations shall take further necessary action in the matter accordingly.