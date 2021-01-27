Andhra Pradesh Government distributed house site pattas to 2.84 lakh beneficiaries, says Collector Samuel Anand Kumar

Guntur: District collector I Samuel Anand Kumar said that the district administration distributed house site pattas to 2.84 lakh beneficiaries under Navaratnalu scheme. He said that the revenue officials already handed over the plots to the beneficiaries. He hoisted the national flag on 72nd Republic Day celebrations held at Police Parade Grounds here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the government will take steps to construct the houses to all the beneficiaries. He further said that the aim of the government is to sanction house sites to all the eligible. He assured that the government will construct the houses to all the eligible in the YS Jagananna Colonies. He recalled that the government has taken steps to digitalize the revenue records and give permanent right on the land.

He further said that they have made arrangements to administer the Covishiled vaccine to 16,148 health workers and 17,360 private and Anganwadi workers in the district. He said the district administration was implementing the Navaratnalu calendar. He said that the following orders of the government, the district administration has taken steps to supply rice and essential commodities at the doorsteps of the white ration card holders.

The government has distributed financial assistance of Rs 13,500 to 4.59 lakh beneficiaries in the district under YSR Rytu Bharosa scheme in the district. He said that they have distributed crop insurance claim of Rs 73.86 lakh to the farmers whose crops were damaged due to cyclones.

The government has taken steps to set up 831 Amul Company milk chilling centres in the district to get a better price for milk to benefit the milk producers. Earlier, he received guard of honour from the police. He distributed financial assistance under various schemes to the SHGs. Guntur urban SP RN Ammi Reddy, Guntur rural SP Vishal Gunni, joint collectors A S Dinesh Kumar, Prasanti, MP Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, MLAs Md Mustafa, Maddal Gigirdhara Rao were among those present.