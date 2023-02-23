Andhra Pradesh government launches 3-pronged strategy to promote fish consumption

Anantapur-Puttaparthi: The state government through the Fisheries department has launched a 3-pronged strategy to promote fish as a healthy food, produce it through Fish cooperative societies and make it widely available to people through 'Fish Andhra' outlets by building entrepreneurship for the benefit of educated unemployed. The 3-pronged strategy has triggered a fish movement with the presence of 50 'Fish Andhra' outlets.



To keep up the momentum, district fisheries officer K Shantha interacting with The Hans India revealed that 'Fish Food Festivals' are being planned soon commencing with the district headquarters to different regions of the district so that scores of fish dishes could be introduced to fish lovers. While fish is the best recommended cholestrol-free food, the second best is sheep and goat meat and the least recommended is the farm broiler chicken.

In Anantapur district alone, almost 50 'Fish Andhra' outlets are established and have become the talk of the town. The plan is to popularise fish consumption to such an extent that 50 outlets will be able to sell 50 tonnes of fish per month to people. According to a study, a few outlets are able to sell 1 lakh ton of fish through the outlet. It is also proposed to involve women's groups at the mandal level and also village secretariats through a door-to-door campaign to visit the outlets and encourage each family to consume one kg fish for once in a week.

According to a study, the average consumption of fish per family per month is 5 kgs. Efforts will be made to increase the same to 8.5 kgs per month.

Sharath Babu, operator of Fish Andhra outlet near the Collector office junction told The Hans India that he is doing good business from Sunday to Tuesday. He is selling Tuna, Vanjaram, Crab, white and black Pampret along with Katla and Rohi river fish. In the remaining days, he sells cooked fish products including fish fry, cutlets and many attractive dishes which are in demand even in cooked farm.

About 50 entrepreneurs have become self-employed and through the outlets about 500 uneducated could get employment.

Due to launching of scheme, marketing avenues have boosted with Fish Andhra operators placing orders for supply with the fishermen cooperative societies on a weekly basis. The members of societies can produce more and expand their business and also upgrade their economic status. The triangular scheme involving fishermen societies, outlet entrepreneurs and the department of fisheries and the bankers who are financing the scheme are all stakeholders in the Blue revolution that is spreading its wings. District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan and joint collector Kethan Garg are taking keen interest in spreading the blue revolution.