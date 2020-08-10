Amaravati: Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Minister for Industries, has unveiled the much-awaited "Industrial Development Policy 2020-23". The event was hosted at APIIC office and relayed virtually as well has seen participation from industry, academia, and trade associations.

The new industrial development policy lays emphasis on balancing growth across regions and communities; and is focused on reducing the cost of doing business and helping MSMEs achieve scale and improve competitiveness. Andhra Pradesh has 70.9% (2018) of its total population in the working-age and this is the second-highest share in India. Hence, promoting skill development and entrepreneurship with 30 skil1 development colleges to address the aspirations of the youth and creating better living standards has been chosen as another key focus area of the policy.

The policy aims to drive industrialization based on the natural competitive advantages of the state such as long coastline, availability of power and water, infrastructure & connectivity, and a large pool of talented resources.

At the same time, the focus is also on promoting high value add and cutding edge industries to be future proof.10 sectors will be in focus including niche sectors like Toys and Furniture, Footwear and leather, machiney and precision equipment, aerospace and defence including the already in Tocus sectors like Pharma, Textiles, Automobile, electronics and Petrochemicals.

The policy announced key support to Micro and Small enterprises to grow through scale of enterprise reforms.The policy also set for itself the goal of empowering women entrepreneurs belonging to the backward communities by creating an enabling environment. Another focus area of the policy is asset creation - providing ready-built pre-cleared facilities and skill development centres which can serve as a base for the growth of the state.

The policy also envisages implementing Industrial Zoning to ensure a planned industrial development and to provide a 'risk-free' investment- friendly environment for setting up and operating industries in the state and minimize the impact on the environment. The land allotment on lease cum buy out model has been given in the policy.

The policy envisages setting up of YSR AP ONE, a multi-faceted business enablement centre to assist investors throughout the investment lifecycle.

YSR AP One provides services such as investor facilitation, market research, marketing and branding, sales support, incentive management, and special category cell. De-risking the investments with an end to end support for the investors is the cornerstone of the policy and it has outlined interventions to support units by end to end hand holding.

The minister speaking on the policy has said "Government of Andhra Pradesh has prepared this policy after extensive stakeholder consultations with industry and academic, incorporated global best practices while ensuring that the aspirations of the youth are addressed in this policy."

He also said "Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on equitable development and affecting the change at the grass-roots level, hence the policy lays focus on equitable development across the regions while providing special incentives for women and SC/ST/BC entrepreneurs."

He further added, "We intend to provide the best-in-class infrastructure, zero hassle setup, skilled labour availability and end to end handholding support for units to provide an industry-friendly environment at par with international standards. The focus of the policy is on asset creation - providing ready-built pre-cleared facilities and skill development centres which can serve as a base for the growth of the state.

RK Roja, Chairperson, APIIC, Karikal Valaven, Special Chief Secretary, Industries and Commerce, JVN Subramanyam, Director Industries and CEO APEDB, G Anantha Ramu, Special Chief Secretary, Department of Skill Development and Training, SS Rawat, Principal Secretary, Finance, Solomon Arokiaraj, Secretary, CMO, Bhanuprakash Yetaru, Secretary to Government, ITE&C, were also present in the event.