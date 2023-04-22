Andhra Pradesh Governor Abdul Nazeer greets Muslims on Eid-ul-Fitr

Amaravathi: Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on the occasion of Ramzan (Eid-ul-Fitr), in a message, stated "On the solemn occasion of the culmination of Holy month of Ramzan as Eid-ul-Fitr, I convey my warm greetings and good wishes to all the Muslim brethren in Andhra Pradesh.

Ramzan is a period of devotion, fasting, charity-giving and self-accountability. It is also a month of forgiving, where every Muslim gets closer to God. The teachings of Holy Quran have shaped the society over the ages. On this Holy Eid-ul-Fitr day, let us redeem our pledge to respect the dignity of all, the sanctity of life and the solemnity of all faiths," he added.

Andhra Pradesh Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the Muslim brothers and sisters

The chief minister said that the festival of Ramzan, which teaches the welfare of mankind, is a symbol of harmony, goodwill, equality of all human beings, compassion and charity.

Former chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu too extended his greetings to Muslim community. Taking to his Twitter handle, he tweeted "Eid Mubarak to all Muslim brothers who are celebrating Eid ul Fitr after the fasting initiations of the holy month of Ramadan. May this Ramadan fill your home with happiness and peace."