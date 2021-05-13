Andhra Pradesh: Govt extends services of contract employees till September 30

The Andhra Pradesh government has given a good news to the contract employees during the Coronavirus period. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has recently issued key directives regarding contract employees working in 8 branches of the government, extending the tenure of contract employees performing duties in the respective branches till September 30, 2021. Finance Secretary KVV Satyanarayana on Wednesday issued orders to this effect.



Meanwhile, the government is prepared to provide the first tranche of assistance to the farmers under the YSR Rythu Bharosa Scheme on Thursday. About Rs 7,500 will be formally released in the farmers' accounts by CM Jagan today. Of the 52,38,517 farmer families eligible for farmer assurance this year, 1,86,254 are landless SC, ST, BC, minority and forest cultivators.



A total of Rs. 3928.88 crore, including 1,010.45 crores under PM Kisan and Rs. 2,918.43 crore under the state's farmer guarantee scheme would be disbursed into the beneficiaries accounts. The list of eligible farmers for the scheme has already reached the Rythu Bharosa Centres and displayed.

