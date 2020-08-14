Andhra Pradesh: Govt. files affidavit in High Court over three capital, says issue is of state's purview

Andhra Pradesh government led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has filed a crucial affidavit in the High Court regarding the three capital clarifying that capital decision making was the purview of the state. The government has filed an affidavit on a petition filed in the High Court on trifurcation of capital. The affidavit states that the decision of the capital belongs to the state and the Center has stated the same in its affidavit.

The government said that the decentralisation of development and CRDA repeal bills and the issues raised over the relocation of offices cannot be renewed judicially. The government further said that the state government has the power to review plans and projects that are currently underway for development, including capital.

On the other hand the issue of special status for Andhra Pradesh was also mentioned. The government mentioned in the affidavit that the Center had promised in parliamentary that it would give special status which had not been implemented so far. We are asking about the status in every meeting with the center. He said that the issue of special status is an integral part of the division of the state. He said the process of bifurcation of the state would remain unsatisfactory till implementation of special category status.

Srinivasa Rao of Prakasam district had filed a petition in the high court two years ago seeking special status for the state and directing the centre to implement the provisions of the Reorganization Act. Another supplementary petition was filed against the removal of the capital from Amaravati. V. Ramamanohara Rao, Special Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, filed a counter affidavit on behalf of the state government as per the directions of the High Court.