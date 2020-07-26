Schools that were closed in the wake of the corona outbreak are preparing to reopen. In the wake of Andhra Pradesh government's intention to reopen schools from September 5, it has released an alternative academic calendar for the 2020-21 academic year. In this backdrop, the government invited applications for admissions from tomorrow (July 27) to September 4.

Here are Highlights of the Academic Calendar:

● Students should not be allowed to attend schools during admissions and only their parents should be reported.

● Every teacher should come to school once a week. They are not required to register biometric attendance.

● The teacher should make a student-wise plan for his or her classroom.

● Curriculum can be taught online. But that teaching should be limited to the curriculum indicated in the alternative academic calendar.

● Students should be divided into three types. Those who have access to online facilities (high tech), those who have access to radio or television (low tech), those who do not have access to computer, mobile or radio (Notech).

● Teacher planning should be done in such a way as to focus on those who have no access to information, communication and computer equipment in villages and towns.

● Activities should be done as shown in the 12 week alternative calendar to achieve minimum learning abilities from classes 1 to 5.

● The project work should be done by the child as shown in the 4 week alternative calendar to achieve the minimum learning abilities from 6th to 8th class.

● Subject wise teaching can be done for 9th, 10th classes. Training can be done online, through radios.

● It is not possible to conduct online classes for pre-primary students.

● The headmaster must provide TC to students to enroll their children in a different school.

● No certificates should be asked for child entries from immigrant families except proof of identity.

● Locally educated youth can avail their services if they come forward voluntarily.

● Attendance is required once a week in elementary and high schools. But not everyone has to attend on the same day. The HM must order what day they are to attend. These also apply to schools today.

● Teachers with chronic illnesses, those living in the Containment Zones, the physically challenged, and those with schools in the Containment Zones are not required to attend school.

● But class-wise, student-wise plans need to be made. The plan should be implemented by corresponding over the phone with the parents of the students.

● As indicated in the Alternative Academic Calendar, each teacher should call at least 15 parents daily to explain the educational activities that their children should undertake.

● Parents should be called again at the rate of five per day from the next day to know the progress of their children. That way at least 40 students performance should be accessed.

● Teachers should record their daily work in a diary and upload it in Google form every Saturday in the form of a photo. Those details should be reviewed from time to time by the relevant MRO, Deputy EO